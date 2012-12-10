Air France-KLM says it's not involved in Virgin-Delta talks

PARIS (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) said it is not involved in the negotiations between Virgin Atlantic VA.UL and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) about a transatlantic joint venture.

Delta and Virgin plan to set up a revenue-sharing deal on flights between Britain and the United States if the U.S. airline buys Singapore Airlines’ (SIAL.SI) 49 percent stake in the UK carrier, a source close to Virgin said.

“Air France-KLM is not involved in current negotiations between Delta and Singapore,” a spokeswoman for Air France-KLM said on Monday.