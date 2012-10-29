FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Airlines to take 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 29, 2012 / 10:25 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore Airlines to take 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX), Australia’s second-ranked airline, said alliance partner Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) will buy a 10 percent stake in it for A$105 million ($108 million) to help it compete with larger rival Qantas (QAN.AX).

Under the agreement, a placement of 245.6 million shares will be made to Singapore Airlines at an issue price of A$0.4288 per share.

In a broad move to consolidate its domestic position, Virgin separately agreed to acquire 60 percent of budget airline Tiger Australia for A$35 million.

The two will jointly invest a further A$62.5 million to increase Tiger’s fleet size.

Virgin also said it would acquire 100 percent of regional airline Skywest, which services fly-in fly-out mining camps, for A$0.45 per share.

“The transactions announced today are in line with Virgin Australia’s strategy to become the airline of choice in all markets, in order to diversify our earnings and drive growth opportunities for the business,” said Virgin Australia Chief Executive Officer John Borghetti.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.