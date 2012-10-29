Singapore Airlines to take 10 percent stake in Virgin Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX), Australia’s second-ranked airline, said alliance partner Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) will buy a 10 percent stake in it for A$105 million ($108 million) to help it compete with larger rival Qantas (QAN.AX).

Under the agreement, a placement of 245.6 million shares will be made to Singapore Airlines at an issue price of A$0.4288 per share.

In a broad move to consolidate its domestic position, Virgin separately agreed to acquire 60 percent of budget airline Tiger Australia for A$35 million.

The two will jointly invest a further A$62.5 million to increase Tiger’s fleet size.

Virgin also said it would acquire 100 percent of regional airline Skywest, which services fly-in fly-out mining camps, for A$0.45 per share.

“The transactions announced today are in line with Virgin Australia’s strategy to become the airline of choice in all markets, in order to diversify our earnings and drive growth opportunities for the business,” said Virgin Australia Chief Executive Officer John Borghetti.