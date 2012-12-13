FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virgin America, Singapore Airlines launch partnership
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 13, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

Virgin America, Singapore Airlines launch partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The first Virgin America flight lands in San Francisco, California, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/John Decker Virgin America/Pool

(Reuters) - U.S. carrier Virgin America said on Thursday it reached a code-share agreement with Singapore Airlines that will give passengers more travel options.

Under code-sharing agreements, an airline sells seats on another carrier’s flights as if they were its own. Virgin America, based in San Francisco, said Singapore Airlines will code-share on select flights.

Virgin America, a U.S.-controlled carrier in which Richard Branson’s Virgin Group is a minority shareholder, said the deal will allow it to connect travelers to more destinations across continents.

This week, Singapore Airlines agreed to sell its entire 49 percent stake in Branson’s British carrier Virgin Atlantic to Delta Air Lines for $360 million. That deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would create a joint venture that would expand Delta’s access to London’s Heathrow Airport, a key business market.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.