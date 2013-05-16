FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to rule on Delta, Virgin airline deal by June 20
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 16, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

EU regulators to rule on Delta, Virgin airline deal by June 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aircraft models are seen following a news conference to announce the sale of Virgin Atlantic airline to Delta Air Lines, in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 20 whether to clear a bid by Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) for a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic VA.UL, which would help Delta to better compete with rivals United Continental (UAL.N) and American Airlines.

Delta unveiled the deal in December last year, which involves setting up a joint venture which will let the U.S. carrier and its British peer offer more flights at Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport.

Antitrust lawyers say regulators may be concerned about the reduced incentive for the two companies to compete against each other once they set up the joint venture.

Airlines typically offer to give up airport slots or offer rivals access to their frequent flyer programs to allay such worries.

Delta requested EU regulatory approval for the deal on Wednesday, the European Commission website showed.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.