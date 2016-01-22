Virginia reaches $63 million pact with 11 banks in mortgage bond fraud suit

(Reuters) - A group of 11 banks agreed to pay more than $63 million to settle allegations that they misled the Commonwealth of Virginia and its retirement system about residential mortgage backed-securities, Attorney General Mark R. Herring said on Friday.

The banks, which include two Bank of America Corp units, Morgan Stanley and a unit of the Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, defrauded the state’s retirement fund by selling it shoddy mortgage bonds in the run-up to the financial crisis, Virginia’s attorney general said in a 2014 lawsuit.

None of banks admitted liability in the settlement, Herring said.

The $63 million pact is the largest non-health care-related sum ever obtained in a suit brought under a Virginia law aimed at curbing fraud against the commonwealth’s taxpayers, Herring said in a statement.

In the lawsuit, Herring said an analysis showed nearly 40 percent of the mortgages that backed 220 securities purchased by Virginia’s retirement fund were fraudulently represented as posing a lower risk of default than they actually did.

The fund, which bought the securities between 2004 and 2010, lost a total of $383 million when it was forced to sell the securities, the lawsuit said.

Herring had originally sought a total of $1.15 billion from the banks, or triple the commonwealth’s damages, a penalty allowed under the law at issue.

Two Bank of America units will together pay $19.5 million, the largest share of the settlement, followed by a Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC unit ($10 million), a Barclays PLC unit ($9 million) and Morgan Stanley ($6.9 million).

Other banks in the settlement include units of Credit Suisse AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings plc,, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS AG.

A spokesman for HSBC said the bank is pleased to have concluded the matter. Representatives for the other banks either declined comment or could not be immediately reached for comment.