A bomb threat at a Roanoke, Virginia, high school on Thursday prompted authorities to tell students and staff to take shelter, the school district said.

The threat was made against Roanoke's Northside High School. Students and staff there and at a middle school were ordered to shelter in place, the Roanoke County Public Schools said in a statement.

"We are working with the Roanoke County Police Department to investigate this threat," it said. Parents should not go to the school's campus, the statement said.

