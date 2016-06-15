FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, 15 injured in bus crash near Washington: media
#U.S.
June 15, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

One dead, 15 injured in bus crash near Washington: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One Chinese tourist was killed and 15 people were injured on Tuesday when a shuttle-bus overturned on a highway in Northern Virginia, near Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported.

A car traveling on the highway collided with the bus, which was carrying 19 Chinese tourists, the newspaper reported, citing U.S. Park Police.

The bus overturned and landed on its left side, and afterward some 20 people helped push the bus right-side up and free those who were trapped underneath, according to the Washington Post.

Park Police said that one passenger on the bus was killed, according to the newspaper and local broadcasters.

Among the 15 hospitalized were the bus driver and a passenger of the car. Three people were in critical condition, according to local media.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh

