Six killed when van crashes and flips on Virginia highway

(Reuters) - Six people were killed in Virginia and 10 others hospitalized when the van in which they were riding hit another car and flipped over several times on a highway on Saturday, police said.
Four men, a woman and a child died at the scene after being thrown from the van on Interstate 95, north of Richmond, Virginia State Police said in a statement.
The driver was among those injured, police said. None of the people in the van was wearing a seat belt, they added.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Richard Chang