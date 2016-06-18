Six killed when van crashes and flips on Virginia highway

(Reuters) - Six people were killed in Virginia and 10 others hospitalized when the van in which they were riding hit another car and flipped over several times on a highway on Saturday, police said.

Four men, a woman and a child died at the scene after being thrown from the van on Interstate 95, north of Richmond, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

The driver was among those injured, police said. None of the people in the van was wearing a seat belt, they added.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released.