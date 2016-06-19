Van driver charged in Virginia crash that killed six

(Reuters) - The driver of a van that veered off a Virginia highway and flipped over multiple times after clipping a second vehicle was charged with six counts of manslaughter, state police said on Sunday.

Four men, a woman and a child died at the scene after being ejected from the van on Saturday along Interstate 95, north of Richmond, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The people in the van were not wearing seat belts.

The driver, Wenceslao Cruz-Marquez, 50, of Chicago, and nine other passengers in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was not injured, police said.

In addition to six counts of involuntary manslaughter, Cruz-Marquez has been charged with reckless driving, police said in the statement. Driver fatigue is considered a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

It could not be determined if Cruz-Marquez had a lawyer and whether any court appearances had been scheduled.

The names of the victims have not been released, with authorities still notifying next of kin.