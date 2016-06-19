FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Van driver charged in Virginia crash that killed six
#U.S.
June 19, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

Van driver charged in Virginia crash that killed six

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The driver of a van that veered off a Virginia highway and flipped over multiple times after clipping a second vehicle was charged with six counts of manslaughter, state police said on Sunday.

Four men, a woman and a child died at the scene after being ejected from the van on Saturday along Interstate 95, north of Richmond, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The people in the van were not wearing seat belts.

The driver, Wenceslao Cruz-Marquez, 50, of Chicago, and nine other passengers in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals in serious condition. The driver of the other vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was not injured, police said.

In addition to six counts of involuntary manslaughter, Cruz-Marquez has been charged with reckless driving, police said in the statement. Driver fatigue is considered a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

It could not be determined if Cruz-Marquez had a lawyer and whether any court appearances had been scheduled.

The names of the victims have not been released, with authorities still notifying next of kin.

Reporting by Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
