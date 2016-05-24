Virginia governor says confident campaign donor was legitimate

Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe of Virginia makes remarks during a "Growth and Jobs in America" discussion at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Terry McAuliffe, Virginia’s Democratic governor, said on Tuesday said he was confident that a person at the center of an FBI investigation over contributions to his 2013 campaign was a legitimate donor.

“I‘m very confident this gentleman had been fully vetted,” McAuliffe told reporters, adding that he was shocked by the news of the investigation on Monday. He said his legal team checked every donor and “they feel ... very confident the guy is a legitimate donor.”