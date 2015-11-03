FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eight Virginia officers injured in fight with naked man
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 3, 2015 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Eight Virginia officers injured in fight with naked man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight Virginia police officers were recovering on Tuesday from injuries during an attack by a naked man who allegedly set fire to his apartment, police said.

The incident took place when Fairfax County police officers responded to a domestic incident on Monday at an apartment in Fairfax, a Washington suburb, police said in a statement.

Hussani White, 26, of Fairfax, who was naked, allegedly attacked two officers in a stairwell and hit them several times. He dragged an officer down a flight of stairs, police said.

More officers responded and pepper spray was used on White. He allegedly stuffed electronics and other items into his oven and set fire to the kitchen just before police arrived.

Five officers were treated for pepper spray exposure, smoke inhalation and other injuries, the statement said.

Three other officers were checked for smoke inhalation at a hospital. White was charged with assault and attempted arson.

Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Ian Simpson and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.