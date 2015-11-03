Eight Virginia officers injured in fight with naked man

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight Virginia police officers were recovering on Tuesday from injuries during an attack by a naked man who allegedly set fire to his apartment, police said.

The incident took place when Fairfax County police officers responded to a domestic incident on Monday at an apartment in Fairfax, a Washington suburb, police said in a statement.

Hussani White, 26, of Fairfax, who was naked, allegedly attacked two officers in a stairwell and hit them several times. He dragged an officer down a flight of stairs, police said.

More officers responded and pepper spray was used on White. He allegedly stuffed electronics and other items into his oven and set fire to the kitchen just before police arrived.

Five officers were treated for pepper spray exposure, smoke inhalation and other injuries, the statement said.

Three other officers were checked for smoke inhalation at a hospital. White was charged with assault and attempted arson.