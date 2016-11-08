FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Former U.S. intelligence official sentenced to prison for child porn
#U.S.
November 8, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 10 months ago

Former U.S. intelligence official sentenced to prison for child porn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former U.S. intelligence official was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison for producing child pornography following his guilty plea to the charge in August, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Army Lieutenant Colonel Steven Frederiksen, 42, of Stafford, Virginia, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court to 20 years of supervised release for luring four girls ages 14 to 17 into producing pornography through social media and messaging applications on his government-issued computer, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

Frederiksen, an employee of the Defense Intelligence Agency, tried to do the same thing with two other underage girls. He also possessed more images of child pornography and swapped child pornography with people online, the statement said.

Frederiksen pleaded guilty in August to producing child pornography and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, holds a master's degree in nuclear physics and is the father of three children.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Alan Crosby

