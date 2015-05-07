FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Virginia man robs bank, posts heist videos online: reports
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 7, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Virginia man robs bank, posts heist videos online: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A suspected Virginia bank robber posted online videos of the heist and a photo of his note asking for $150,000 just before his arrest, local media reported on Thursday.

The suspect, Dominyk Antonio Alfonseca, 23, of Norfolk, walked into TowneBank in Virginia Beach around 1:40 p.m. EDT on Monday and handed the teller a note asking for the money, police said in a statement.

Alfonseca left the bank and immediately posted on Instagram two videos of the teller loading bills into a bag, and one photo of his robbery note, according to the Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

Alfonseca was arrested 22 minutes later. Police would not discuss details and said the investigation was ongoing.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery, according to court records.

Alfonseca told the newspaper he was innocent because he did not demand or steal the money, but asked for it politely and said “please.”

His next court appearance is June 12.

Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.