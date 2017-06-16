Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan visit members of the Republican team prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Police officers check boxes before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Police officers check boxes before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A Republican supporter holds up an American flag before Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Zach Barth and Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX), both on crutches after being injured by a gunman, walk before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of the Congressional baseball teams stand for the National Anthem during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Members of the crowd stand for the National Anthem during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Signs acknowledging wounded congressman Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) are seen prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rep. Dennis Ross (R-FL) speaks to supporters before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A baseball card with an image of Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) is seen prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Members of the Republican team pray before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) stands with Director of the Office of Management Mick Mulvaney (L) before Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) greets team mates during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Minority Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speak before the Democrats and Republicans face off in the annual Congressional Baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads Democrats and Republicans in prayer before they face off in the annual Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON Members of the U.S. Congress took the field for their traditional Republicans vs. Democrats baseball game on Thursday, with many wearing hats to honor Representative Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded by a gunman as his Republican team practiced a day before.

When the members of the Republican team were announced at Nationals Park, mention of Scalise's name drew a standing ovation from the areas designated for Republican, Democrat and nonpartisan fans alike.

President Donald Trump did not attend but in a video address shown on the stadium's giant screen praised the friendly nature of the annual charity event.

David Bailey, a Capitol Hill police officer who was part of Scalise's security detail and helped bring down the shooter, also was injured in the Wednesday incident but had recovered enough to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

The Democrats won the game, 11-2, but loaned the trophy to the Republicans until Scalise is better.

Both Republican and Democratic leaders at the game encouraged a sense of unity in the wake of the shooting during an otherwise politically rancorous time in Washington when the parties are sharply divided over healthcare legislation and investigations of the members of the Trump administration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stood side by side to shout: “Let’s play ball!” and the crowd chanted "U-S-A! U-S-A!" as the game began.

Scalise, 51, a Louisiana Republican who is the No. 3 House Republican, remained in critical condition at a hospital a few miles from the stadium after undergoing a third surgery on Thursday. He was hit in the left hip, suffering injuries to internal organs, broken bones and severe bleeding, in Wednesday's shooting.

For the game, which began in 1909, members of the Senate and House of Representatives donned uniforms representing teams from their constituencies, and many topped them with hats from Louisiana State University, Scalise's alma mater, as a tribute.

In addition to Scalise, a police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were shot on Wednesday morning when a man opened fire as the Republican lawmakers practiced for the game in the Washington suburb of Alexandria, Virginia.

Nearly 25,000 tickets were sold for the game and it was on track to raise more than $1 million, roughly double what it did last year, organizers said.

Ticket sales picked up after Wednesday's shooting, eventually setting an attendance record, the organizers said, as attendees such as Alexander Hilten, 16, of Arlington, Virginia, decided to come to the game for the first time.

"A lot of times in politics we have divisions but it shouldn't come to violence," he said. "It's cool that they're putting it on even after the shooting. It just shows how resilient these politicians are."

The Capitol Police Memorial Fund was added to the list of charities that will receive money raised by the game in honor of two members of Scalise’s security detail who were at the Wednesday practice session and returned fire. The Washington Nationals Dream Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and the Washington Literary Center are the game’s other beneficiaries.

(This story corrects typographical error in paragraph 2, day of shooting in paragraph 8 and spelling of Hilten's name in paragraph 12.)

(Reporting by Amanda Becker; additional reporting by Lacey Johnson; Editing by Bill Trott)