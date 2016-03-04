FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb threats at northern Virginia schools lead to evacuations
March 4, 2016 / 6:44 PM / a year ago

Bomb threats at northern Virginia schools lead to evacuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six northern Virginia schools received bomb threats on Friday, prompting evacuations, authorities said.

After receiving an “automated threat” by phone at 11:39 a.m., George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia, evacuated its students to neighboring Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, Falls Church spokeswoman Laura Binz said.

“We’re just working to be sure everyone stays safe,” said Binz, who said police were investigating.

George Mason was among six area schools that received threats, including Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, which was also evacuated, said Kraig Troxell, spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“The kids were put on buses to keep them out of the elements. Police are still clearing the school ... but nothing suspicious has been found so far,” Troxell said.

The other schools threatened on Friday include Falls Church High School in West Falls Church, Herndon High School in Herndon, McLean High in McLean and Potomac High in Dumfries.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and James Dalgleish

