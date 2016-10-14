No threat found after building at Virginia university evacuated

(Reuters) - Police said they found no threat after a student center at Virginia's George Mason University was ordered evacuated on Thursday, the school reported on its website.
People inside the Johnson Center at the school's Fairfax campus had been told to "leave the building and remain away from the area," said the school, which is located in a suburb of Washington.
All activities at the student center will resume as scheduled on Friday, it said.
