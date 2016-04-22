Missing Virginia firefighter's body thought found, no foul play

(Reuters) - A body thought to be that of a missing Virginia firefighter was found in the Shenandoah National Park on Thursday and police do not suspect foul play in her death, a park spokeswoman said.

The firefighter, Nicole Mittendorff, 31, of Woodbridge, had been missing since last week, and authorities found a note in her parked car, spokeswoman Claire Comer said.

She declined to give details of the note or how she may have died. Comer said positive identification was pending an autopsy.

Virginia State Police and National Park Service personnel had searched the park in western Virginia for six days. Her car was found in a parking lot near a trail.

A website dedicated to finding Mittendorff said: “Nicole has been found. Our hearts are broken.”

The national park said in a Facebook posting that a woman’s body was discovered more than a mile from the parking lot and about 330 yards from the trail in rocky terrain.