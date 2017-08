A logo at a branch of Virgin Money bank is seen in London, Britain, March 6, 2013.

LONDON (Reuters) - Funds managed by WL Ross & Co. have launched an accelerated bookbuild to sell up to 27 million ordinary shares in Virgin Money Holdings (VM.L).

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The share placement represents approximately 6.1 percent of the company's issued share capital.