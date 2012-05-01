FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ViroPharma misses estimates, cuts revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

ViroPharma misses estimates, cuts revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - ViroPharma Inc VPHM.O posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut its full-year revenue forecast on weak sales of its antibiotic Vancocin, which accounted for more than half of its 2011 sales.

The cut in forecast comes a month after the U.S. health regulator granted approval of generic versions of Vancocin.

For 2012, the company expects revenue of $450 million to $500 million, down from its prior forecast of $600 million to $660 million.

Analysts on an average are expecting revenue of $502.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The pharmaceutical company posted a first-quarter net income of $20.0 million, or 26 cents per share, compared with $36.4 million, or 40 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, compared with analysts’ estimates of 42 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $135.8 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $148.8 million.

Vancocin sales fell 4.5 percent during the quarter.

ViroPharma shares, which have fallen 24 percent since the approval of generic versions of its antibiotic last month, closed at $21.75 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.