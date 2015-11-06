Market maker Virtu says has had no issues with IEX 'speed bump'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - High-speed electronic trading firm Virtu Financial (VIRT.O) on Friday expressed its support to regulators for upstart stock trading venue IEX Group, which has applied to become a registered U.S. stock exchange.

IEX, the alternative trading system (ATS) at the center of Michael Lewis’s controversial March 2014 book “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt,” applied in September with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to become The Investors Exchange. If approved, it aims to launch as such in the first quarter of 2016.

Virtu, one of the world’s largest market makers, taking the other sides of trades to facilitate transactions in several different asset classes, said it has been a top liquidity provider on IEX since the ATS launched in October 2013.

"We applaud the improvements IEX has brought to the marketplace, enhancing the vibrancy of the market through innovation, entrepreneurship and transparency," Virtu's Chief Executive Officer Douglas Cifu said in a letter to the SEC. (1.usa.gov/1HxMTtk)

From its conception, IEX has said its goal was to level the playing field for all market participants by reducing the emphasis trading centers place on speed. If a firm has the right technology and algorithms, and can afford things like proprietary data feeds and server space inside exchanges to reduce execution times, they can beat others to the best prices. Some say this has created a two-tier market.

As chronicled in “Flash Boys,” IEX uses “speed bump,” which delays incoming orders by 350 millionths of a second. IEX says this allows it to update ever-changing prices before the quickest market participants can act on out-of-date prices, preventing them from jumping ahead in the queue.

Earlier this week, exchange operator BATS Global Markets called IEX’s “speed bump” into question in its own letter to the SEC, saying it gives IEX’s own affiliated broker-dealer, which routes orders to other exchanges, a distinct advantage over other routing broker-dealers.

BATS asked the regulator to clarify the extent to which electronic stock orders can be slowed down.

Virtu’s Cifu encouraged the SEC to study and review the potential market impact of IEX’s speed bump, but noted it has had no impact on Virtu’s market making and liquidity provisioning on the platform.

He said Virtu engages in the same strategies on IEX that it uses on other ATSs, such as those run by Barclays (BARC.L) and JPMorgan (JPM.N), as well as on exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange (ICE.N) and the Nasdaq (NDAQ.O).