Virtu IPO priced at $19 per share: market source
April 15, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Virtu IPO priced at $19 per share: market source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Virtu Financial Inc’s initial public offering has been priced at $19 per Class A share, a market source told Reuters, valuing the electronic trading firm at about $2.60 billion.

The company’s IPO raised about $314.11 million after being priced at the top end of the expected range of $17-$19 per share.

Speed-trading firm Virtu is a market-maker in equities, fixed income, currencies and commodities. It earns money through “spreads” - the difference between what buyers and sellers are willing to pay or accept in a trade.

Virtu is selling all the 16.53 million Class A shares offered in the IPO.

The company’s shares are expected to start trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VIRT.”

Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Sandler O‘Neill + Partners LP are among the underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
