Visa sees Visa Europe option now costing more than $10 billion

A Visa logo is seen during the International CTIA WIRELESS Conference & Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world’s largest credit and debit card company, said it might have to pay more than $10 billion to buy its London-based European licensee, Visa Europe Ltd, if its owners exercise their option to sell it.

Visa might issue debt or equity, or need third-party financing, to fund the purchase of Visa Europe, it said in an annual filing with regulators.

Visa Europe is owned and operated by more than 3,700 European financial institutions.