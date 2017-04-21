FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
#U.S.
April 21, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 4 months ago

Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Visa (V) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 25, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.

Ohio's attorney general's office had sought documents and information related to the rules on Jan. 19, Visa said in a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2pKMOB1)

The world's largest payments network operator said it was cooperating with the investigation.

The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by purchase of Visa Europe and big credit-card portfolio wins back home.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

