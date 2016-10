A Visa logo is seen on a Formula E racing car during a news conference to present the partnership between Enel Group and FIA Formula E Championship at the MAXXI National Museum in Rome, Italy May 17, 2016 REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Visa Inc (V.N) said Chief Executive Charlie Scharf has decided to resign, effective Dec. 1.

The company named Alfred Kelly Jr, a former president of American Express Co (AXP.N) and a current Visa board member, as CEO.

Visa said Scharf had informed the board that he decided to resign because he could no longer spend the time in San Francisco necessary to do the job effectively.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)