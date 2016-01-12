FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Starbucks, Walgreens to add Visa Checkout as payment option
January 12, 2016 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

Starbucks, Walgreens to add Visa Checkout as payment option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign of a Starbucks store is seen in New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Visa Inc said several big merchants including Starbucks Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc have started accepting its digital payments service, Visa Checkout.

Visa Checkout, launched in July 2014, allows shoppers to store their payment information and make payments without leaving the merchant’s website.

MasterCard Inc launched a similar product, MasterPass, in 2013.

Visa Checkout has more than 10 million consumer accounts, the world’s biggest payments network company said.

The NFL Shop and HSN Inc’s home shopping network are also among the latest merchants partnering with Visa Checkout.

Walmart.com will begin supporting Visa Checkout this year, Visa said on Tuesday.

Other large merchants with online operations, including Best Buy Co Inc, Gap Inc and Staples Inc, already accept Visa Checkout.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumya Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
