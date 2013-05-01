FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visa profit beats estimates on higher card spend
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 4 years ago

Visa profit beats estimates on higher card spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor by the post that trades TimeWarner and Visa at the New York Stock Exchange, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world’s largest credit and debit-card network, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as people spent more with cards.

Net profit fell to $1.27 billion from $1.29 billion a year earlier.

However, on a per-share basis, profit rose to $1.92 per Class A share, from $1.91 per Class A share, reflecting a fall in the outstanding shares following a buyback.

Total operating revenue rose 15 percent to $2.96 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival MasterCard Inc (MA.N) reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier in the day, but the company’s revenue missed analysts’ estimates as a sluggish global economy weighed on consumer spending.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.