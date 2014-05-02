FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visteon to sell most of its auto interiors business to Cerberus
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 2, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Visteon to sell most of its auto interiors business to Cerberus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto parts maker Visteon Corp (VC.N) said it would sell most of its automotive interiors business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP CBC.UL as it focuses on its fast-growing climate control and electronics operations.

The company did not disclose the sale price of the business, which contributed about $1 billion to the company’s 2013 sales of $7.4 billion.

The business being sold makes auto components such as instrument and door panels at plants in Europe, Asia and South America, employing more than 4,000 people.

Visteon also said on Friday it had completed the sale of its 50 percent stake in Korean automotive interiors maker Duckyang Industry Co Ltd (024900.KS) for $24.1 million and an additional $6 million in dividends.

Visteon’s climate business comprises heating, ventilation, air conditioning and powertrain cooling systems, while the electronics business includes audio and navigation systems. The businesses account for about 80 percent of Visteon’s revenue.

The deal is expected to be complete by the end of the year, the company said.

Rival Johnson Controls (JCI.N) has also put its money losing interiors business for sale.

Visteon shares closed at $87.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.