Mando picks Deutsche and Nomura as advisers to tap Halla buy
September 10, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Mando picks Deutsche and Nomura as advisers to tap Halla buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Mando (060980.KS) picked Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Nomura (9716.T) as advisers to tap a possible acquisition of Visteon’s (VC.N) asset Halla Climate Control (018880.KS), a Mando official said Monday.

The official said it is “too early to say” what Mando’s strategy will be concerning Halla.

Last month, Mando secured the right to buy Halla shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service, Halla’s second-largest shareholder.

Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

