Visteon posts loss, cuts FY revenue outlook

(Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) posted a quarterly loss because of restructuring costs and lowered its full-year sales outlook to reflect some discontinued operations.

Visteon, which said last quarter it was looking to divest non-core assets, agreed to sell its automotive lighting business to India-based Varroc Group in March.

For the full year, the former Ford subsidiary said it expects revenue of between $6.6 billion and $7.0 billion, below its prior view of $7.1 billion to $7.5 billion.

Analysts on average had been expecting sales of $7.3 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Visteon said it adjusted its outlook for 2012 to reflect its discontinued lighting business and the sale of its Grace Lake Corporate Center in Michigan.

The company, which makes climate, audio, and driver control systems, also said the deconsolidation of its Korean Interiors joint venture reduced sales by $114 million.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.71 billion.

For the first quarter, Visteon reported a net loss attributable to the company of $29 million, or 56 cents per share, compared with a profit of $39 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net loss includes $63 million of restructuring and related costs.

The company’s shares, which have gained 30 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $50.22 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.