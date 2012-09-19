FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visteon exploring sale of interiors unit, but no rush: CEO
September 19, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

Visteon exploring sale of interiors unit, but no rush: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Visteon Corp (VC.N) is in discussions to sell its interiors business, but “there’s no gun to our head” to sell quickly, the U.S. auto parts supplier’s top executive said on Wednesday.

“We know the business will be worth more when Europe starts to rebound,” Visteon’s interim Chief Executive Tim Leuliette said during an investor presentation. “If someone wants to pay us now for that kind of value, we’re willing to accept that. In the meantime, we’re running the business.”

It will take the European auto industry another 18 months to “get legs,” Leuliette said.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gary Hill

