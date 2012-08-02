Visteon cuts full-year forecast

(Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) reported a slump in sales and cut the top end of its revenue forecast for the year, citing lower vehicle production in Europe, South America and China.

The company, which last month made an unsuccessful attempt to take full control of its South Korean unit Halla Climate Control Corp (018880.KS), expects 2012 revenue to be between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion.

It had earlier forecast revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion.

Second-quarter net income rose to $75 million, or $1.40 per share, from $26 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Results include gains from equity investment and tax impacts, the company said.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.69 billion.