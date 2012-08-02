FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visteon cuts full-year forecast
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Visteon cuts full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) reported a slump in sales and cut the top end of its revenue forecast for the year, citing lower vehicle production in Europe, South America and China.

The company, which last month made an unsuccessful attempt to take full control of its South Korean unit Halla Climate Control Corp (018880.KS), expects 2012 revenue to be between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion.

It had earlier forecast revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion.

Second-quarter net income rose to $75 million, or $1.40 per share, from $26 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Results include gains from equity investment and tax impacts, the company said.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $1.69 billion.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.