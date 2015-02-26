FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto parts maker Visteon's revenue rises 21 percent
February 26, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 3 years ago

Auto parts maker Visteon's revenue rises 21 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Auto parts maker Visteon Corp (VC.N) reported a nearly 21 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher vehicle production in Asia and Europe boosted sales of its air conditioners.

Revenue rose to $2.04 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.69 billion a year earlier.

Visteon reported a net loss attributable to the company of $138 million, or $3.12 per share, compared with a profit of $513 million, or $10.32 per share.

Visteon’s fourth-quarter profit in 2013 included a $465 million gain from the sale of a Chinese joint venture.

Excluding a loss on the sale of its interiors business and restructuring charges, the company earned $1.67 per share.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
