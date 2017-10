(Reuters) - Glencore International Plc (GLEN.L) is still working toward closing its takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc VT.TO in July, a source close to Glencore said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Agrium Inc (AGU.N)(AGU.TO) Chief Executive Mike Wilson told investors the takeover may not close until August.

Agrium has a side deal with Glencore to buy some of Viterra’s assets.