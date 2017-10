TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares of Viterra VT.TO, Canada’s largest grain handler, were halted early on Monday, pending a news announcement.

The Regina, Saskatchewan-based company is the target of a bidding war. Commodity trading giant Glencore (GLEN.L) and other grain handlers such as U.S.-based Bunge (BG.N) and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.N) have been reported as being interested in buying the company.