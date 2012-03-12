FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Viterra shares jump 4 percent amid takeover talk
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 12, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Viterra shares jump 4 percent amid takeover talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Canada’s biggest grain handler, Viterra VT.TO, jumped more than 4 percent in early trading in Toronto on Monday, amid talk of takeover interest by several parties.

Viterra’s latest climb follows a 24 percent spike on Friday after the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company said it had received expressions of interest in its shares.

Viterra stock was up 4.5 percent, or 61 Canadian cents, at C$14.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.