Viterra shares jump 4 percent amid takeover talk

(Reuters) - Shares of Canada’s biggest grain handler, Viterra VT.TO, jumped more than 4 percent in early trading in Toronto on Monday, amid talk of takeover interest by several parties.

Viterra’s latest climb follows a 24 percent spike on Friday after the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company said it had received expressions of interest in its shares.

Viterra stock was up 4.5 percent, or 61 Canadian cents, at C$14.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)