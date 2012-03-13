FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viterra shares jump 4 percent amid takeover talk
March 13, 2012 / 3:55 AM / 6 years ago

Viterra shares jump 4 percent amid takeover talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Viterra Inc CEO Mayo Schmidt speaks during the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit in Chicago March 16, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

(Reuters) - Shares of Canada’s biggest grain handler, Viterra VT.TO, jumped more than 4 percent in early trading in Toronto on Monday, amid talk of takeover interest by several parties.

Viterra’s latest climb follows a 24 percent spike on Friday after the Regina, Saskatchewan-based company said it had received expressions of interest in its shares.

Viterra stock was up 4.5 percent, or 61 Canadian cents, at C$14.19 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Peter Galloway

