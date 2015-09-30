Vitol CEO sees signs global oil supply/demand starting to balance

President and CEO of Vitol Group Ian Taylor participates in a question and answer session during the Oil & Money conference in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

ASTANA (Reuters) - The chief executive of commodity trader Vitol, Ian Taylor, said on Wednesday at a conference in Kazakhstan that he was seeing signs that global oil supply and demand were beginning to balance out.

“This is beginning to happen. ... Demand is very strong, you can see U.S. production beginning to come down,” he said.

Taylor declined to give his forecast for oil prices.

“We are very bad at this. Traders always get these things wrong,” he said.