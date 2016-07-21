FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico's Vitro to buy PPG's flat glass unit for $750 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 21, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Vitro to buy PPG's flat glass unit for $750 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican glass manufacturer Vitro (VITROA.MX) said on Thursday it had agreed to purchase the flat glass unit of U.S. company PPG (PPG.N) for around $750 million, giving it a foothold in the U.S. and Canadian markets.

Under the deal, Monterrey-based Vitro will acquire four plants with a total of five furnaces in the United States, a flat glass investigation unit and four glass processing centers in Canada, the company said in a statement.

Vitro, which emerged from a lengthy debt restructuring process in 2013 and last year sold its glass container business to Owens-Illinois Inc for more than $2 billion, said the deal would make it a world leader in the flat glass business.

"This investment will strengthen our glass business for construction and enable us to take part in the U.S. and Canadian markets, as well as the high-tech solar control coatings sector, where we don't have a major presence," said Vitro Chief Executive Officer Adrian Sada Cueva in the statement.

The deal is subject to normal regulatory approvals, the Mexican firm said.

Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.