FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Annington close to deal to buy Vitus: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Annington close to deal to buy Vitus: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German property company Deutsche Annington ANNGn.DE is close to an agreement to buy Vitus Immobilien, a German residential landlord partly owned by Blackstone Group (BX.N), Bloomberg reported.

An announcement of exclusive talks between Deutsche Annington and Vitus’s owners may come as early as Tuesday, Bloomberg said in a report published late on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Sources had told Reuters in October that private equity investor Round Hill Capital was weighing its options to exit Vitus in what could become one of the largest real estate transactions in Germany this year.

The sources said at the time that Deutsche Annington, Gagfah GFJG.DE and TAG Immobilien (TEGG.DE) had been approached over a share deal.

Deutsche Annington was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.