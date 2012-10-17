FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2012 / 2:15 AM / in 5 years

HK's Viva surges after deal to buy Li Ning stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd (8032.HK) jumped more than 50 percent to their highest in 5 months after it agreed to buy a stake in China’s best-known local sportswear group Li Ning Co Ltd (2331.HK).

Viva's shares soared to HK$0.098, the highest since May 30. Shares of Li Ning fell more than 2 percent, lagging a 1 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI.

The founder of Li Ning is selling a stake in the company to his talent management firm Viva China for HK$1.36 billion ($175.46 million), as the sports sector grapples with an economic slowdown and fierce competition.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
