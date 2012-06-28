Factbox: Vivendi's assets

PARIS (Reuters) - The reign of Vivendi chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy could be over by nightfall due to disagreements on strategy with the French telecoms and media conglomerate’s supervisory board, people familiar with the matter said.

The group’s board will meet on Thursday to decide Levy’s fate, the sources said. The move followed a two-day management meeting last weekend at which group strategy was in focus.

Vivendi, whose shares are at nine-year lows, has been reviewing its conglomerate structure and seeking ideas on how to reverse the stock slump, while its SFR telecom business has been hammered by fresh competition in French mobile since January.

Following is a breakdown of the group’s assets:

TELECOM

SFR, France’s number-two mobile operator and the company’s main cash cow. Vivendi took control of the business with the acquisition of Vodafone’s 44 percent stake in the unit.

It had 12.2 billion euros ($15.2 billion) revenue and EBITA of 2.3 billion in 2011. Independent equity research firm AlphaValue has valued the business at 18.7 billion euros.

Maroc Telecom, the largest telecom operator in Morocco. Listed on the Casablanca stock exchange, the company is 53 percent-owned by Vivendi. It had revenues of 2.2 billion euros in 2011 and generated an EBITA margin close to 40 percent. Vivendi’s stake is valued at around 4.6 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. Its total market value is $11 billion.

GVT, telecom and pay TV operator in Brazil. Vivendi took control of the company in 2010 after outbidding Spain’s Telefonica. In 2011 the unit reported a 39 percent rise in revenue to 1.45 billion euros and EBITDA of 601 million. AlphaValue has valued the business at 4.5 billion euros.

TV & CINEMA

Canal+ Group France, the country’s largest pay TV group in France. Vivendi controls 80 percent of the firm, while publisher Lagardere holds 20 percent. AlphaValue has valued Vivendi’s stake in the business at 5.1 billion euros.

MUSIC

Universal Music Group, the world’s top music company, is 100 percent controlled by Vivendi. Its combined publishing catalogue contains more than 2 million titles.

In November, Vivendi agreed to pay 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) for EMI’s recorded music unit, which holds the rights to the Beatles. In 2011, UMG had revenues of 4.2 billion euros and EBITA of 507 million. AlphaValue has valued the business at 4.4 billion euros.

GAMES

Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s largest independent video game publishers. Vivendi controls 61 percent of the NASDAQ-listed company, which in 2011 had revenues of $4.75 billion. Vivendi’s holding is valued at around 6.3 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. Its total market value is $13 billion.

SMALLER ASSETS

Vivendi owns 100 percent of mobile entertainment business zaOza, 65.2 percent of French electronic ticketing firm Digitick, 100 percent of British-based See Tickets theatre and event ticket distributor, and 100 percent of French phone-based expert assistance provider Wengo.

($1 = 0.8028 euros = 0.6429 pound)