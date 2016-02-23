Vivendi says buys stake in TV production company Banijay

A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday it had bought a 26.2 percent stake in TV production and distribution company Banijay for 290 million euros in cash ($319.15 million).

It said Banijay Group has 900 million euros ($990.45 million) in revenues and owns “a powerful portfolio” of popular brands and formats.

“This investment is part of the group’s intention to develop itself into original content production,” Vivendi said in a statement.

Banijay Group’s main shareholder is LOV Group, the family holding company of French businessman Stephane Courbit, alongside Groupe Arnault, Exor, De Agostini and AMS Industries, it says on its website.