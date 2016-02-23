FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vivendi says buys stake in TV production company Banijay
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 23, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi says buys stake in TV production company Banijay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Vivendi said on Tuesday it had bought a 26.2 percent stake in TV production and distribution company Banijay for 290 million euros in cash ($319.15 million).

It said Banijay Group has 900 million euros ($990.45 million) in revenues and owns “a powerful portfolio” of popular brands and formats.

“This investment is part of the group’s intention to develop itself into original content production,” Vivendi said in a statement.

Banijay Group’s main shareholder is LOV Group, the family holding company of French businessman Stephane Courbit, alongside Groupe Arnault, Exor, De Agostini and AMS Industries, it says on its website.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Michel Rose

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.