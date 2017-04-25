FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Bollore says has got go-ahead from EU commission on obtaining 'sole control' of Vivendi
#Technology News
April 25, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 4 months ago

Bollore says has got go-ahead from EU commission on obtaining 'sole control' of Vivendi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Vincent Bollore, Chairman of media group Vivendi, reacts during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 21, 2016.Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French tycoon Vincent Bollore said on Tuesday that he had received the go-ahead from European authorities on the fact that he now has 'sole control', via his family-run conglomerate, of media giant Vivendi.

This means that Bollore, who is Vivendi's biggest shareholder and chairman, is in place to get a majority position at the group's shareholder meetings.

"Group Bollore... received yesterday from Brussels the authorization to assert that majority," Bollore said, speaking at Vivendi's annual general meeting in Paris.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

