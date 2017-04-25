Bollore says has got go-ahead from EU commission on obtaining 'sole control' of Vivendi

File photo of Vincent Bollore, Chairman of media group Vivendi, reacts during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 21, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - French tycoon Vincent Bollore said on Tuesday that he had received the go-ahead from European authorities on the fact that he now has 'sole control', via his family-run conglomerate, of media giant Vivendi.

This means that Bollore, who is Vivendi's biggest shareholder and chairman, is in place to get a majority position at the group's shareholder meetings.

"Group Bollore... received yesterday from Brussels the authorization to assert that majority," Bollore said, speaking at Vivendi's annual general meeting in Paris.