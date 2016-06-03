FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi does not need big acquisitions: Bollore tells FT
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Vivendi does not need big acquisitions: Bollore tells FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vincent Bollore, Chairman of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French tycoon Vincent Bollore said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that media group Vivendi does not need to make any big acquisitions as it has all the assets it needs to challenge the industry’s dominant players.

“We don’t need to make any big acquisitions,” Bollore told the Financial Times.

“If you look at the plan, we already have all the parts we need,” he added.

Bollore, chairman of Vivendi since 2014, has refocused the group around Universal Music and pay-TV business Canal+, and recently gained control of French video games company Gameloft.

Vivendi has also become the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia, with a 24.7 percent stake.

“We are in telecoms but it is complementary to content ... We don’t want to be an operator. We don’t manage Telecom Italia and we will never manage it,” he said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
