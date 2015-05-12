FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi says Telecom Italia stake opportunistic
May 12, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi says Telecom Italia stake opportunistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks walk past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - European media company Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) stake in Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) is opportunistic and it has no plans to re-enter the telecoms sector, the European media group’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Vivendi, now focusing on pay-TV and music after selling off a series of assets over the past year, will own a 5.7 percent share of Telecom Italia and another minority stake in Telefonica Brasil once the sale of Brazilian unit GVT to Spain’s Telefonica closes at the end of May.

Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Astrid Wendlandt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
