A woman walks walk past the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi said on Tuesday that it had finalised the purchase of an 80 percent stake in video-sharing website Dailymotion from French telecom operator Orange for 217 million euros ($241.85 million).

The two groups entered into exclusive talks in mid-April.