Vivendi opens door to takeover bid for Ubisoft, Gameloft
#Deals
October 26, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Vivendi opens door to takeover bid for Ubisoft, Gameloft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - European media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) said on Monday that it was considering buying more shares in French video games makers Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) and Gameloft GLFT.PA, and did not rule out making a takeover bid on the companies in the next six months.

The disclosure comes four days after Vivendi bought additional shares in the companies to bring its ownership to 10.39 percent in Ubisoft and 10.2 percent in Gameloft.

The video games companies have both said they want to remain independent and that Vivendi’s investment has not been done with their agreement.

“These acquisitions were not specifically designed as a preparatory step for a plan to takeover Ubisoft and Gameloft,” said Vivendi of the share purchases.

“Nevertheless, over the six coming months, Vivendi cannot rule out the possibility of considering such a plan.”

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
