French regulator to deepen inquiry of Canal+, TPS deal
#Deals
March 28, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 6 years

French regulator to deepen inquiry of Canal+, TPS deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday that it would open an extended inquiry of a 2006 deal that saw Vivendi’s pay-TV unit Canal+ (VIV.PA) buy its main satellite competitor TPS.

The move represents a second stage in an inquiry that began last September when the Competition Authority withdrew its approval for the merger.

In a separate review of another acquisition, the regulator will also take 15 days to examine proposals submitted recently by Canal+ on its proposal to buy two free TV channels Direct 8 and music-focused Direct Star.

That deal, worth 465 million euros, was signed last September, and is still awaiting regulatory approval.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elena Berton

