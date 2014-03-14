FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vivendi "prefers" Numericable in SFR bid battle: government minister
#Deals
March 14, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 4 years ago

Vivendi "prefers" Numericable in SFR bid battle: government minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s industry minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Friday he believed media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) preferred the offer made by cable group Numericable NUME.PA for its SFR telecoms business over that proposed by conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA).

Asked on French radio whether he thought that meant Numericable’s offer had been chosen, he said “I don’t know. That’s for them to say. What we have understood, the government, is that they prefer the choice of Numericable.”

He also said there were some concerns about a Numericable win including over the size of the company relative to its target, its debt level, the domicile of a major shareholder and the prospects for French jobs.

“What I understand is that that poses a certain number of problems, mainly because Numericable is a small enterprise compared with SFR.”

Reporting by John Irish, Andrew Callus; Editing by Blaise Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
